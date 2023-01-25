The leading Shettys of Bollywood Shilpa Shetty & Rohit Shetty are all set to bring a kick ass blockbuster with Indian Police Force. The team was in Hyderabad shooting the last leg & have wrapped up the series.

Shilpa Shetty shared a slo-mo video on the gram with her team doing a sassy slo-mo walk. She captioned it as, “It’s good to have an end to the journey, BUT it’s the ‘Journey’ that matters in the end.”

“Thank you, Team @rohitshettyproductionz for making this journey so memorable 😇 It’s a WRAP on #IndianPoliceForce 🇮🇳 @itsrohitshetty, had such a blassstttt literally SHETTTYYYYYYYY! I can now add a tick to my bucket list!!🎬 💥💪 @mayyanktaandon, @sushwanth, @magicsneya, @vidhighodgaonkar, @sanchitbedre, @annagupta23, @mehekshetty for being the dream team… After a few broken cars and bones ☠️😅 we are all stronger than ever💪 Can’t wait for you guys to see this labour of love/action sooooonnnn only on @primevideoin,” writes Shilpa Shetty.

The actress’ heart touching note has given viewers a gist on the entire experience of being a cop for the first time & it’s not quite an easy job. This is her first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Shilpa Shetty is also the first female cop of Rohit Shetty’s famous cop universe which is a hit among netizens. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa Shetty is very excited about her OTT debut, and fans are also enthusiastic to see her doing some power-packed action. The actress will also be part of Sukhee, which will be released this year.

