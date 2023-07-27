Acclaimed Bollywood director Rohit Shetty known for his many hit films such as ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, ‘Singham’, ‘Bol Bachchan’ and more has a big global following around the world, including Mauritius where he met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth.

The Prime Minister of Mauritius later took to Facebook to share details about his meeting with Shetty. The director can be seen talking and shaking hands with Pravind Jugnauth who went on to say that Shetty has many fans in the country, mostly due to ‘Singham’.

Rohit Shetty’s fame is not limited only to Mauritius but also spreads to other parts of the globe such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Myanmar, Maldives, Iran, the UAE, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, USA, the UK, France, Malaysia and many more.

The director is known mainly for his over the top approach to movie making, such as flying cars, explosions, physics defying masala action, comedy, energetic songs and dance, and an absolute disregard for reality.

Mass entertainment being a prime factor in his movies, like Hollywood director Michael Bay who is known for massive explosions, military action, and no reality in his movies, Rohit Shetty’s films are pure fun entertainment, which care nothing about rules but can nonetheless entertain anyone.

Despite his pure entertainment formula, the director also packs a great sense of timing, not undercutting his serious moments with useless comedy and allowing his scenes breathing room, giving space for both the plot and characters to develop.

In addition, due to the amazing production value of his films and the pure ‘Sholay’ style action, energy and charisma the director has been paired with many big Bollywood production houses. One of his long-time collaborators include the likes of Ajay Devgn who has acted in most of his movies.

Rohit Shetty is currently set to make his OTT debut with ‘Indian Police Force’ on Prime Video and last directed the film ‘Cirkus’. In addition the director will make his Marathi debut with ‘School College Ani Life’.

