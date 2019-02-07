Rohit Shetty – Farah Khan’s Upcoming: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn Or These Actors, Whom Do You Want To See In Lead?

We all woke up to the good news of Rohit Shetty & Farah Khan’s collaboration announcement and with the latter herself promising it to be a ‘Mother of all Entertainers’, is there even a doubt about it anymore? Anyway, now that this is happening, we can’t help but ponder the question of who will be seen as the lead in the project? Let’s check out the options below!

1. Salman Khan: We’ve seen Salman donning the cop character in his ‘Chulbul Pandey’ avatar in the Dabangg franchise, and it did led fans to go insane! As per the recent reports, after Dabangg 3, he is already doing a film with Rohit Shetty (most-likely a sequel of Kick) that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. So that might be one reason why a Farah-Salman-Rohit collaboration might not happen but let’s keep our fingers crossed!

2. Shah Rukh Khan: Without beating around the bush, let’s decode Farah Khan’s announcement post that had the quote, “When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn’t even imagine”. Did it remind you of Om Shanti Om‘s dialogue? Isn’t that a hint that it might be THE movie for SRK. A movie backed by the action king himself, Rohit, and the most entertaining, Farah, looks like this is the safe place for him, doesn’t it?

3. Ajay Devgn: Rohit’s action universe started with Ajay Devgn as Singham, and as he mentioned before in an interview, Ajay will always remain closest to his heart. Moreover, their both previous collaborations have been successful. So, this adds onto another possibility!

4. Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh is making headlines ever-since the success of Simmba. After a role nobody was sure that he would nail, his rage continues with Gully Boy. This is the time when RS is at the peak of his career, and probably why every film-maker would want to collaborate with him and of course we all would want to see him in another action entertainer, don’t we?

We’ll be equally excited to see any of them as the lead, but whom would you want to see bagging this one? Vote Below and share your views with us in the comment section below!

