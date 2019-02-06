Apart From Bharat & Dabangg 3, Salman Khan Bags Yet Another Interesting Thing For 2019!

After crowning the irreplaceable tag of box office money spinner, Salman Khan has successfully made his way in small screen industry. The superstar backed Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited comeback, The Kapil Sharma Show, which eventually turned out a huge success. Now, post the success of first television show, Salman is all set to produce a new show based on the life of wrestler Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Dutt aka The Great Gama.

It is learned that the show to go on floors in April, featuring Sohail Khan in the titular role and television actor Mohammad Nazim as his onscreen brother, Imam Baksh. The untitled show is written and directed by Puneet Isaar.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the makers are looking for a July launch, thus planning the shoot in April, in order to get stock of ready-to-be-aired episodes.

The show will be based on The Great Gama, an Indian wrestler, who moved to Lahore, Pakistan, post-partition. He is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and remained unbeaten in a career spanning more than 52 years. Apart from his terrific wrestling career, he was highly popular for his monstrous diet.

Superstar Salman Khan, who has turned 53, said that his mother Salma Khan wants him to achieve a six-pack body as a New Year resolution.

Salman was interacting with the media outside his farmhouse in Panvel in the midst of his birthday celebrations on Wednesday night.

Asked about his New Year resolution, he said: “Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me ‘what is your resolution for next year’ so, I told her ‘nothing’ then, she told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body’ so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that.

