’83 is getting bigger and bigger with each passing day. With Ranveer Singh essaying legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, the movie was announced last year. Now as the makers started revealing some interesting names joining the cast, the excitement is building amongst the fans. After Ammy Virk, YouTuber Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Tamil actor Jiiva, it’s none other than Pankaj Tripathi joining the list.

Well, Pankaj Tripathi will not be a part of playing XI, rather play an Indian Cricket Team’s manager PR Man Singh. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, actor Pankaj Tripathi praised the director and confirmed the news. He said, “he is one of my favourite directors and we met a couple of times but never got an opportunity to work together. Then one day, he called me to narrate the story of ‘83 and at certain points, it made me tear up”.

The actor further recalled the historic world cup match between India and West Indies. He states, “I must have been around eight or nine at the time but I did read about the win in the papers. It’s an inspiring story and I leapt at the opportunity to be a part of the film”.

“I was good at bowling and fielding and I am hoping to brush up my batting skills while prepping for this film. I will also meet Man Singh ji and talk to him about his experiences. For now, I have been given some books and documents to refer to,” adds Tripathi on his preparation for the role.

Sharing his excitement over bonding with Band Baaja Baarat co-star Ranveer Singh, he said, “Working together will give us a chance to bond more. He’s very spirited and I’ve always got very warm vibes from him. I can’t wait to start shooting for the film”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!