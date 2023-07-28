Karan Johar’s much-awaited directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has dropped and it is the dose of entertainment movie buffs have been needing for a long time. However unfortunately the film seems to have fallen prey for digital attackers, and it has leaked on various platforms. The Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt film is available for downloads in high quality, and this might affect the business of the film at a significant level.

Ever since the corona age ended, audiences have become more let-it-be couch potatoes who want to enjoy anything and everything in the comfort zones of their beds and couches. Chilling and Netflixing has been the mantra and working from home has helped in feeding that mantra in the best way possible.

This is the reason that they still don’t want to step out to the theatres and watch anything made available to them on their screens. In such a situation, a leak is very bad news. Reports state that torrent links and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani full movie download links in HD quality are available on these websites and might blow the weekend numbers of the film.

Those who have already planned to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the opening day are all set to contribute towards the expected 12 – 14 crores collection on Day 1, 28 July. For the rest of the Janta, we would like to urge that more than the film needs you, You might need this film since it is the quintessential Bollywood masala film we all have been yearning for since long but none has delivered it.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has Ranveer Singh with shades of Bitto Sharma and Alia Bharr with shades of Shanayaa and all the more chatak, kadak and masaaledaar served piping hot from Karan Johar’s world of bling and toodles. High on dance, drama, emotion, songs, romance, comedy. You name the flavour and this film has it all on the menu.

Why would someone not enjoy this fine dining and go for a boring in-house party with some chips ka packet? So we suggest that despite the leak, you ignore that uncool way of downloading the film and also because it is illegal, guys! So glam up and hit the theatres right away for the melodramatic over-the-top, wonderful, beautiful Bollywood you have been missing all these years! Also, girls, do not forget to flaunt those Jhumkas!

