Riteish Deshmukh Gets Tagged As ‘Maharashtrian Chris Brown’ Post His ‘Much Loved’ Blonde Look

Riteish Deshmukh, who will be seen in Baaghi 3 next, surprised everyone with his new look. The actor bleached his hair and flaunted his new blonde look during the promotions of the Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer film. His look even got a thumbs up from his fans who even started calling him ‘Maharashtrian Chris Brown.’

Sharing the picture on his social media page, Riteish had written, “अंदर का बाग़ी.” In the picture, we can see how the actor has chopped his black locks and coloured them in a platinum blonde hair colour. Riteish looks uber cool in the picture where he has even worn a pair of blue sunglasses to accentuate the look.

The picture went viral in no time and many B-Town stars went on to appreciate Riteish’s new look. Karan Johar wrote, “Wow! Full transformation,” while his Bluufmaster co-star Abhishek Bachchan commented with fire emoji’s and called him hot.

Not just that, his fans also liked his drastic transformation and went on to compare him to Hollywood artists DJ Snake and Zayn Malik. Netizens even tagged the two artists on Riteish’s post. One of the user wrote, “DJ snake pay biography ban Rahi h kya ab.”

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh had expressed that he wants to make a film on the life of his father, the late former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. “It is one of those miraculous journeys of a human being. He started off as a sarpanch (head of Gram Sabha) and went on to become Chief Minister of a state. Many a time, people have written scripts about his life and asked me to make a film but it is not easy,” said Riteish.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the film stars Tiger Shroff with Shraddha Kapoor and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The third film of the “Baaghi” franchise is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil blockbuster “Vettai”. It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on 6 March 2020.

