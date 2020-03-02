Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Breaks Silence On Casting Couch: " I Have Proof Of Recorded Phone Conversations Where People...."

South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who is known for her strong and intense performances in films like Kasaba , Vikram Vedha, Sarkar, Maari 2 among others, had some shocking revelations about casting couch in one of her recent interviews.

Varalaxmi in the interview stated that despite being star kid and daughter to popular south star and politician R.Sarathkumar she too has been through that situation. The actress also mentioned in the interview that she has kept all the proof with her safe and has the call records in her phone which she had received during her initial days from the ‘predators’.

As per Tollywood.net, Varalaxmi in the interview said, “The Women should expose the ‘predators’. I have faced the similar situation but I brought it out in the open. I have faced all the situations and I learnt to say no. I also have proof of recorded phone conversations where people have said that I would not compromise.”

The actress also further stated that she had been through tough times where no one was willing to sign in her for films for saying NO to the casting couch. But she is proud that she had the courage to say NO and to achieve whatever she has in life and wherever she is career-wise with her courage and strong determination.

“After saying no to casting couch, many people banned me. But, today I have completed 25 films and standing on my feet. I have worked with 25 good producers and directors. Recently I signed my 29th film.” added the actress.

On the work front, Varalaxmi has multiple releases in her kitty in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

The actress in her 8 year career has shared the same screens space with the likes of Mammootty, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Teja, Thalapathy Vijay, Kiccha Sudeep and others.

