After two years of dry spells due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with excitement and fervour. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza too celebrated the festival with a big purchase. The couple bought a brand new BMW iX electric car.

The two were spotted driving the German car with their kids in the backseat when they arrived at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Ganpati celebrations on Wednesday evening. This is the couple’s second electric vehicle, after a Tesla X, they reportedly have in California.

A popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video wherein Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were seen driving a maroon new BMW as they arrived for Arpita Khan‘s Ganpati celebrations. The two even posed for a few pics before walking inside the house with his family. Take a look at the video below:

Soon the video went viral on social media, and netizens congratulated Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza for their new car. A netizen wrote, “It’s not like they are gonna give me a ride in it 😂 anyways congratulations to the unbothered couple..” another user commented, “New one Added in MH 24 LATUR🔥”

A third user wrote, “Abhinandan 👏👏,” a fourth user then wrote, “Just superb 👌.” Another user left a comment, “Ye Hote Hain sanskar”

For the unversed, the BMW iX is an electric car from the German automaker, priced upwards of ₹1.16 crore across India. In Mumbai, the on-road price of the car comes to around ₹1.43 crore in most parts. The new model is the first-ever all-electric variant of the iX. A car blog shared more pictures of the actor couple driving their new car in Mumbai. Genelia D’Souza had earlier gifted Riteish a Tesla Model X on his birthday in 2017.

