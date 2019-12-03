Riteish Deshmukh Accused Of Availing Farmers’ Loan Worth Over 4 Lakhs; Actor Calls It A ‘Malafide Motive’

Housefull 4 actor Riteish Deshmukh is headlining the news currently and sadly, it is not for the right reason. The actor is accused of availing a loan waiver that was meant for farmers, worth 4 crores and 70 lakh. However, Riteish has set the record straight and said that the accusations are not true.

It all started with a tweet that read, “Actor Ritesh Deshmukh and MLA Amit Deshmukh ( sons of Congress Ex-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh ) are availing loan waivers meant for farmers. Amount involved Rs.4 Crore 70 lakhs.”

Ritiesh was quick enough to clear the air around these allegations and tweeted, “Dear @madhukishwar Ji, The said paper in circulation is with malafide motive. Neither I nor my brother @AmitV_Deshmukh have availed any loan as mentioned in the paper posted by you. Hence, there is no question of any loan waiver whatsoever. Please don’t be misled. Thank you.”

Dear @madhukishwar Ji, The said paper in circulation is with malafide motive. Neither me nor my brother @AmitV_Deshmukh have availed any loan as mentioned in the paper posted by you. Hence, there is no question of any loan waiver whatsoever. Please don’t be misled. Thank you. https://t.co/yCfxNt2ZRm — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 3, 2019

The accuser soon realised her mistake and deleted her tweet. She apologised to the actor and tweeted, “@Riteishd ji, an otherwise reliable Mumbai friend sent me that info. Knowingly, I never publish misleading info even against someone I may hate.Sorry, in this case, I was misled. From now on, won’t trust even good friends on SM matters. Sincere apologies.BTW I admire your acting”

@Riteishd ji, an otherwise reliable Mumbai friend sent me that info. Knowingly,I never publish misleading info even against someone I may hate.Sorry,in this case I was misled. From now on, won't trust even good friends on SM matters. Sincere apologies.BTW I admire your acting https://t.co/30aa2DTqvb — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) December 3, 2019

She further wrote, “I am also deeply impressed by the gracious manner in which @Riteishd pointed out my mistake. Thank you, Riteish, that one tweet of yours carried many valuable lessons.”

I am also deeply impressed by the gracious manner in which @Riteishd pointed out my mistake. Thank you Riteish, that one tweet of yours carried many valuable lessons. https://t.co/EBdyqmm63g — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) December 3, 2019

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavan. His role as the antagonist was quite appreciated by the audience. He will be seen next in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. He will essay again essay the role of the antagonist in the action film.

