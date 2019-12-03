Ranu Mondal – Love Her Or Hate Her, But You Can’t Ignore These 5 Moments Of Her!

Ranu Mondal, an overnight internet sensation who’s been talked about almost every single day. She recently even graced We The Women event where ‘A’ listers like Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte, Katrina Kaif were invited.

The entire fame of game began was Ranu Mondal’s video of singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway station went viral. Soon after, the news of Himesh Reshammiya inviting her to the reality TV show, Singing Superstar, rose and later he roped her in as a singer for songs in his upcoming film, Happy Hard And Heer. While there may be millions of memes starting from her makeup row to behaviour at the airport, you may love or hate her, but can’t ignore any of it.

Check out 5 times when Ranu Mondal grabbed headlines and intrigued the gossipmongers all over:

The Lata Mangeshkar Feud:

While the internet was all praises for her voice, and her version of Lata Mangeshkar’s song, the veteran singer, however, didn’t seem very impressed. In fact, she went onto say that if somebody can be benefitted using her name, she’s happy. However, she doesn’t believe anybody can get long-time success by imitating her or the other celebrated singers.

Viewers’ went onto criticize Lataji for it, and even Himesh Reshammiya came in support of Mondal.

Don’t Touch Me

The overnight sensation, the singer herself never thought she’d turn into such a big star one fine day. The consequence of it could be witnessed at the airport when a fan requested Ranu Mondal for a selfie, and she started slamming her for touching her shoulder. Her misbehaving with the fan was also captured in the video that went over the social media.

The Makeup Transformation

The internet was left in splits when Ranu Mondal’s pictures of overdone makeup went viral on the Internet. From references from The Nun to Joker, users were left in splits with thousand of memes being created. Later, her makeup artist posted the real pictures and cleared that the former once were edited, and fake.

Kartik Aaryan’s Hairstylist Row

During the promotion of Pati Patni Aur Woh, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a video where his hairstylist could be continuously seen fixing his hair, even while the actor was walking. Reacting to the incident, a social media user wrote, “Himmat hai to ranu mondal ke baal banake dikhaaa.” Well, you know you’re famous when you’re making the news along with famous actors, be it out of context!

“Oh My God, I Forgot It”

The most hilarious incident took place yesterday when Ranu appeared at ‘We The Women’ event. The singer was crooning one of her song, when she forgot the lyrics to her own song and said, “Oh my god, I forget it.” The video went viral like wildfire with numerous memes on Twitter, as expected.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!