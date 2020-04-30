Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning at the age of 67. He was hospitalised at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai owing to his suddenly deteriorating health, and Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account a while ago to share the heart-breaking news. Now, celebs like Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal amongst others are paying respects.

Check out celebrity tweets on Rishi Kapoor’s demise below:

Ajay Devgn: One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through…until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji Folded hands

John Abraham: Rest In Peace Sir … #RishiKapoor

Farhan Akhtar: Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP

Raveena Tandon: Seems like a part of my life , my childhood memories , my now .. all taken away so fast . Not fair chintu uncle. Not fair on all of us . We will miss you terribly.

Arshad Warsi: I am speechless and completely heartbroken. Been a fan of Rishi Kapoor all my life. Loved him for his talent, wit, positive energy, this is terrible. First Irfan and now Rishi Kapoor… Dear God please look after these great souls

Emraan Hashmi: This is devastating. Lost for words . RIP Rishi Kapoor

Riteish Deshmukh: Am devastated, heartbroken… King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together…. just not fair.

Shahid Kapoor: You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family.

Hema Malini: Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedy

Rakesh Roshan: Rishi left us… Chintu gone… still can’t believe, his loss is irreparable

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and 2 children including actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

