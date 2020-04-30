As if Irrfan Khan’s death was not enough to leave us disheartened, today Bollywood’s legendary actor Rishi Kapoor also breathed his last. The actor who was battling cancer for two years was admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital for last two days and passed away today morning.

While the legendary actor has gone, his legend will remain forever. Over the span of his vast career, Rishi Kapoor entertained the audience with his impeccable acting skills and has also had some of the most evergreen songs.

Take a look at the 10 evergreen songs of the actor:

Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho:

The song is one of his most popular ones. Starring Dimple Kapadia opposite him, the song was from his debut movie, Bobby.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBJj-3sgcd0

Oo Hansini:

Sung by Kishore Kumar, the romantic track Oo Hansini featured Moushumi Chatterjee opposite Rishi Kapoor. The song still remains close to many hearts.

Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge:

This song is a special one as it featured Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Their super hit jodi and the unique track made this one extremely popular among the youth of that time.

Dard-E-Dil:

Featuring Simi Grewal opposite Rishi Kapoor, Dard-e-Dil, Dard-e-Jigar from the blockbuster movie Karz was a super hit amongst fans.

Chehra Hai Ya Chaand Khila Hai:

Featuring the hit jodi of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, this song is still one of the top favorites of fans. Want to impress your girl, try this son maybe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mzdkxnU4mU

Ek Mai Aur Ek Tu:

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s pair was not just hit in real life but also in reel life. Together they delivered many hit songs. Ek Mai Aur Ek Tu from the movie Khel Khel Mein was very popular at that time.

Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahi Hat Ti:

When talking about Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s hit song, this one is totally unmissable. Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahi Hat Ti is still the most romantic evergreen track.

Meri Umar Ke Naujawano:

Yet again from the movie Karz, this song made Rishi Kapoor a superstar. The song defined cool back then, and till date is one of the most popular songs of the actor.

Jaane Do Na:

From the movie Saagar, featuring Dimple Kapadia opposite him, this song was so sensual. The slow romantic track had the hearts rang of any youngsters back then.

Chaandni Oo Meri Chaandni:

Featuring Sri Devi opposite him, this song was one of the iconic ones of the era. Not just the movie, but the song, the look of the actors became a rage among the youth.

