KRK Passes Cheap Remark On Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan’s Death, #SuspendKRK Trends

Today morning marked another ugly day of 2020, as we received the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death. Aged 67, Chintu sir passed away post fighting a long battle with leukemia. However, what’s now grabbing eyeballs is self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan’s (KRK) distasteful tweet on the actor’s ill health.

For the unversed, in a now-deleted tweet, KRK had asked Rishi Kapoor to not pass away, as the wine shops are about to open soon. This is in reference to the late actor’s tweet amid lockdown that urged the Government to open liquor shops because he felt illegal selling was anyway happening behind the curtains.

While that was not it, Khan wrote another tweet starting that Coronavirus cannot go away without taking the lives of famous personalities. “Just on a serious note, I said few days ago that #Corona can’t go back without taking few famous people. I didn’t write names that time because ppl could have abused me. But I knew that Irfan and Rishi will go. And I know, who is the next one also,” KRK today morning tweeted.

Soon after people backlashed the critic for his highly unethical and inappropriate remarks on late legends, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. #SuspendKRK has been trending with people urging Twitter to suspend his account. Furthermore, people are also tagging the Mumbai Police to take action.

Krk should be banned from Twitter for life. #Suspendkrk — THE SALMAN KHAN! (@ppritam009) April 30, 2020

Insaan wo nahi jo chehre se dikhta hai,

Insaan wo hai jo soch se dikhta hai!! And you are ugly af Stop spreading negativity for bunch of Likes and Rts😡😡#SuspendKRK #SuspendKRK pic.twitter.com/BsP193DePv — Fragile_says™🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️💓💛💚🧡💜💙 (@HandleWidCare07) April 30, 2020

However, KRK clearly has no full stop. He has gone onto mark some more cheap statements, even on Divya Bharti.

I won’t die because of anybody’s wish and I won’t remain alive because of anybody’s wish. So I don’t mind if millions of people also pray for my death. Death doesn’t ask anyone before to come. Death comes to take everyone exactly at the right time. Divya Bharti dead at 19Yrs only — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 30, 2020

Another post of KRK read, “I don’t care if you people don’t want to hear the truth. Still I won’t lie to make you happy. So pls like it, if you want me to leave #Twitter and RT if you don’t want me to leave it.”

“I will die in 2022 So I am not the next one. But one of my friend is next one. This #CoronaVirus will be remembered for next 100 years to take away such legends. RIP in advance Dost,” his recent tweet read.

