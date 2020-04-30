When Irrfan Khan Called Rishi Kapoor ‘Hot Liquid’ In An Old Interview

Before we could get over the loss of Irrfan’s demise, today we lost another legend of Bollywood that is Rishi Kapoor. Ironically, Rishi and Irrfan worked together in Nikkhil Advani’s film called D-Day. While remembering them today let’s look back at an old statement from Irrfan Khan when he called Rishi Kapoor, a hot liquid.

Legendary actor and father of Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning. Chintu Ji was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai yesterday night. Rishi Kapoor was 67 years old and he was battling leukemia since 2018. While the industry was mourning the loss of Irrfan, the news of Rishi Ji’s demise shocked them completely. Rishi and Irrfan shared screen space in 2013’s D-Day. While promoting the film, Irrfan told an entertainment portal how Rishi Kapoor is a hot liquid.

Irrfan told Filmfare in an interview: “My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is a hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor”.

A still of Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor sitting together in a car from a scene of D-Day is going viral on social media. Rishi played Iqbal Seth Aka Goldman, an underworld don, while Irrfan played undercover RAW agent Wali Khan in the Nikkhil Advani’s film.

Rishi died at 67 after fighting leukemia for 2 years, while Irrfan died at 53 because of Colon infection.

