The untimely death of Irrfan Khan is still a shock for many as just a few days ago, we saw him on the big screens in Angrezi Medium. After facing the battle of cancer like a warrior, the sudden demise of the maverick performer is hard to believe. Earlier today, he took his last breath as he was suffering from colon infection.

Just a few hours ago, producer Sandip Ssingh took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture in which he is seen lifting Irrfan’s bier, along with others. He poured out his grief on social media and mentioned himself lucky enough, to walk for the last time with the legend himself, Irrfan Khan.

He wrote, “Never imagined shouldering the burden of your loss would weigh so heavy on my heart. Thank you Irrfan Bhai for standing by me in my times of crisis. You were there when not many wanted to even acknowledge me. You are one of a kind and I will continue to use present tense because for me human beings like you never die. Your persona, your aura, your love for cinema and your philosophy of life will continue to remain an inspiration and guide me. Thank you God for allowing me to walk with Irrfan Bhai one last time. Feel blessed to have gotten a chance to bid goodbye even as crores of your fans and friends wanted to be there. You are gone too soon, Bhai. #ripirfankhan.”

May his soul rest in peace!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!