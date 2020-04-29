Irrfan Khan FACTS! Things That Made Us Fall In LOVE With The Idea Of Having Him In Films

The news of Irrfan Khan leaving for heavenly abode is still crushing us. Can we spare a couple of minutes to go through some facts which made us fall in love with the idea of having Irrfan Khan in films?

These might not be completely unknown facts and we’re not trying to sell it in that way. But these are facts which every moviegoer, every Irrfan Khan fan should know.

Irrfan NEVER wanted to become an actor in the first place. Yes, his dream was to get on the field and play Cricket for the nation. Destiny had something else planned and we got gifted with Irrfan Khan. His scholarship to attend NSD (National School Of Drama) made him choose to walk on this path.

Irrfan Khan’s role in his debut film Salaam Bombay was cut short because he was tall. He was in his final year at NSD when Mira Nair had explored this storm of talent and decided to give him a small role. He played the role of a letter-writer in the film. It’s said that he had a longer role but because of his height (6 feet 1 inch), his role was edited out from the final cut.

After Salaam Bombay, it took him years to make a comeback until 2003’s Haasil and 2004’s Maqbool. He did Asif Kapadia’s British film The Warrior (2001) in between which made him realise that he can still make a comeback. From 1994-1998 he did a lot of television which almost made him quit films. Thank you, Asif Kapadia, for returning us The Warrior we all deserved.



Irrfan Khan had a fan in Julia Roberts. During Oscars in 2009, Slumdog Millionaire was ruling the stage. Julia stopped by the venue and complimented Irrfan for his role in the film. That was the film which gave him rise to fame worldwide and as they say the rest is history.

Before he became THE Irrfan Khan, he used to do a job of repairing air-conditioners. Rumours also have it that he once visited Rajesh Khanna’s house to repair his AC. We’ll surely take this done with a pinch of salt.

This is a tough time for every one of us but these facts are nothing but a reminder that “Irrfan mara nahi, Irrfan marte nahi.”

