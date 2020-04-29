Nimrat Kaur On The Lunchbox Co-Star Irrfan Khan’s Demise: “It’s Not Every Day That You Come Across Someone Who’s A Star & A Phenomenal Human Being, Irrfan Was Both”

Soon after Irrfan Khan’s demise was announced on Tuesday, the 53-year-old actor was buried at the Versova kabrastan at 3pm in the presence of his family, close relatives and friends. While many of his film industry colleagues including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Karan Johar expressed their condolences on social media, Irrfan’s The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur too remembered the actor while speaking to Koimoi.

“Just to talk about him in the past tense in itself is the most absurd thought,” says a shocked Nimrat adding that she had got to know about Irrfan Khan’s ill health on Tuesday night and was praying for his recovery. “It is really difficult to wrap your head around losing your loved one at this point in time and I can’t even imagine what his family must be going through. I was not in touch with him for some time now, but I used to write him emails and I know he knew that he was always in my prayers and good wishes,” says the actress.

Their 2013 collaboration, The Lunchbox, was both, critically acclaimed and commercially successful. “We didn’t share much screen space in Lunchbox, but I remember being overwhelmed when I had met him for the first time, though I didn’t get a chance to talk to him that day. However, during the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, I was really overwhelmed because of the way people were responding to the film and it was too much for me at that time. So when I confided into Irrfan on how to how to handle all this adulation, he just laughed and said that one should never be shy of celebrating as these are the gifts that we get for all the struggles we go through. Life otherwise is laden with problems and struggles, so when you come across something good, just savour it because you never know when that is going to happen again,” adds Nimrat Kaur.

She further states that Irrfan Khan’s demise is a personal loss for everyone. “It’s not every day that you come across someone who’s a star and a phenomenal human being, and Irrfan was both. He’ll be dearly missed,” she sighs.

