Irrfan Khan Death LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Pay Tribute

The world has lost a legend, and every Bollywood fan can’t fathom the fact that we lost Irrfan Khan a while ago. The actor breathed his last at 54, and had been unwell since a few days amidst his battle with cancer. Just as us, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Chhabra, Richa Chaddha amongst other paid their tributes.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, check out celebrities tweet on Irrfan Khan’s demise:

Amitabh Bachchan: T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and daus

Raveena tandon: A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. @irrfank We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti

Mohd. Zeeshan Ayub: Really heart broken….. Still can’t believe this sad news…may Allah give you the best place in heaven..you will be an inspiration, always. RIP #IrrfanKhan

Johnny Lever: Very sad to hear about @irrfank Was going to meet him after the lockdown. A great artist like him will surely be missed. My condolences and prayers for his family. May he rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan

Akshay Kumar: Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time

Sonam Kapoor: Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020 Ajay Devgn: Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

Richa Chadha: Gutted. No words.

Shabana Azmi: Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP

Ali Fazal: No.

May Irrfan Khan’s soul rest in peace!

