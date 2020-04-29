Irrfan Khan Death LIVE Updates: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar Pay Respects

Seems like 2020 couldn’t get any worse. While we were still struggling through COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, another baffling news came in as Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan passed away a while ago. Battling with cancer since 2 years, the actor breathed his last in Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai at the age of 54.

Now, Bollywood celebrities including Shoojit Sircar, Taapsee Pannu, Mini Mathur, Mukesh Chhabra amongst others are paying their last respect for Irrfan Khan.

Check out what the celebrities tweeted for Irrfan Khan:

Taapsee Pannu: When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan

Bhumi Pednekar: So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP

Karan Johar: Thank you for those indelible movie memories….thank you for raising the bar as an artist …thank you for enriching our Cinema….we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives…..our cinema….we salute you

Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor. This is a huge loss and only tells us that life is rarely fair. Rest in peace dear #IrrfanKhan … make the other side a better one!

Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor.

Rest in peace, Irrfan Khan!

