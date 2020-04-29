Irrfan Khan Passes Away At The Age Of 53 After Battling With Cancer Till His Last Breath

Indian film industry’s one of the best actors Irrfan Khan has passed away. Yesterday, to do colon infection, the actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. The news of his demise was confirmed by Shoojit Sircar on his Twitter page today.

Shoojit Sircar tweeted, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

Read the tweet below:

Here’s the official statement from Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson:

“I trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.”

A few days ago, Irrfan Khan had lost his mother. His mother breather her last in Jaipur on Saturday. However, due to the lockdown, the actor couldn’t attend the last rites of his mother.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a huge loss to the film industry. The actor has been working for more than 3 decades and done some phenomenal films. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium which released in March this year.

Irrfan Khan had contributed his genius work not only in Bollywood but also in several Hollywood films.

We hope Irrfan’s soul rests in peace!

