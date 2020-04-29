Irrfan Khan left the mortal world today after his long struggle with cancer. While his fans were forever wishing for his recovery, no one had expected that he would die in a time when the world is practicing social distancing. This is an extremely painful moment and even more painful is to deal with it. But, right now, all we can hope is that Irrfan is in a better place now.

While it’s difficult to cope with the demise of someone loved as much as Irrfan Khan, here is a list of his films which we can always watch and cherish his memories.

1) The Lunchbox

The 2013 romantic film directed by Ritesh Batra had Irrfan Khan in the role of a widower Saajan Fernandes. Due to a mixup, he starts receiving lunchboxes from a woman Ila (Nimrat Kaur) which she has prepared for her husband.

The heartfelt story also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of the most acclaimed films of that year and was also loved by the audience. The film received several noteworthy awards and even Irrfan Khan won many for his performance. You will surely get teary-eyed while watching this film now.

2) Paan Singh Tomar

Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Paan Singh Tomar featured Irrfan in the role of an army-man turned dacoit. His performance in the film stood out which again was one of the most appreciated films of his career. Again a film which got him and the team several awards.

3) Piku

A light-hearted comedy directed by Shoojit Sircar. The 2015 film has so many moments that will bring a big smile on your face and will also make your heart warm.

The much-loved film also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

4) Maqbool

Vishal Bharadwaj directed 2003 crime drama Maqbool made Irrfan Khan talk of the town. His excellent acting skills in the film made him a favourite of so many people. Even today, the film is fondly remembered as one of his best works.

5) Qissa

Qissa didn’t see a proper theatrical release but it’s unmissable if you love Irrfan. The Indian-German film featuring Irrfan as a Sikh shows his remarkable acting skills and is a movie that will hit you hard. Directed by Anup Singh, the film also stars Tilotama Shome & Tisca Chopra.

6) Hindi Medium

Who doesn’t love this film? A film which was not just a Super-Hit in India but even bigger success in China. The film has touched the hearts of millions of people and Irrfan’s performance is one of the biggest reasons.

7) Talvar

Another masterpiece of Irrfan’s career. The film featured him as Ashwin Kumar, Joint-Director of Central Department of Investigation (CDI) investigating the mysterious case of a 14-years-old girl. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar was based on the real-life incident of the Arushi murder case.

Highly acclaimed Talvar is a must-watch if you haven’t watched so far.

8) Angrezi Medium

With his last release, Angrezi Medium, Irrfan brought a smile on the faces of many despite being ill. Angrezi Medium is not special just because it was a sequel to Hindi Medium but also because it was an amazingly written and directed film that talks about a father’s emotions.

Irrfan’s performance in this film is definitely going to make you emotional.

