Actress Richa Chadha will next be seen performing the role of a frontline worker during the second wave of the Covid crisis in a yet-untitled film.

Talking about the film, which is under the banner of Zee Studios, Richa says it is based on “real incidents”.

“This is based on those real incidents that we all witnessed during the second wave of Covid. While there was loss and despair, there was also hope,” Richa Chadha said.

“In fact, I was so moved by this kindness of strangers that I had started Kindry, a small social media initiative that only amplified stories of goodness, and the selflessness through the second wave,” Richa Chaddha added.

The actress says that the “film takes a hard look at all our lives during the pandemic, where we were afraid to be human, there was enforced and mandatory distance.”

“It talks about the doctors and nurses who were doing their job selflessly. I am honoured to play the role of one such resilient nurse,” she said.

The film is directed by Abhishek Acharya. Apart from that Richa has wrapped up the shoot of ‘Girls will be Girls’, the first movie of her co-owned home production.

The film is an Indo-French co-production that is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films, and the French company, Dolce Vita Films.

