Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now only days away as the actors are soon set to jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations. The buzz is that amongst those invited to the Mumbai receptions are Ali Fazal’s co-actors and friends from Hollywood too.

Ali’s co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler who Ali Co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list too.

The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in Delhi and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, known for their love for nature and the environment, have jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams to make their wedding environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.

The couple has roped in a wedding planning company, which is using various means including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood, and eco-friendly decor items.

Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

It was earlier reported that Richa’s jewelry will be custom made by a 175-year-old jeweler family from Bikaner for their wedding celebrations in the Capital.

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were supposed to get married in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

Must Read: When Ranveer Singh Reportedly Declined To Accept Even Water From An Air-Hostess For Not Serving Him Non-Veg Food

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram