Rhea Kapoor Reveals How She Got Scared When Her Pet Fell Sick, Says, "I Cried Like A Baby After Months"

Producer Rhea Kapoor on Sunday took to her Instagram to introduce her new pet, a dog called Russell Crowe Kapoor.

Rhea also shared how she got scared after the little one fell sick.

“We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love.

“He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu,” Rhea wrote.

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of Russell. In one of the images, we can see Anil Kapoor holding his new pet in his arms.

Social media users are going gaga over Russell’s cuteness.

“OMG so adorbs! Shitzus are the best,” actress Sophie Choudhry commented.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor’s sister Sonam has given her fans a sneak-peek into how she puts on make-up.

Sonam Kapoor, regarded as a style icon by her fans, has given a step-by-step guide on Instagram of how she does make-up. She captioned the time-lapse video: “DIY (with lipstick emoji).”

Sonam, who has lately been posting a lot about the books on Instagram, was last seen in “The Zoya Factor”, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Meanwhile, Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling recently counted Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as Indian stars she would love to work with.

“I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They’re both so talented,” Mindy told IANS when asked about her dream project and if she is willing to work in a Bollywood film.

At the moment, Mindy is working with Priyanka Chopra. The two actresses collaborate on an upcoming wedding comedy.

“Priyanka is so smart. It’s been wonderful working with her,” Kaling said.

About their project, she added: “I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can’t wait to make it.”

