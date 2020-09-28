After Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh names emerged in this drug cartel in Bollywood, seven more big names have popped up who are under NCB scanner. It is speculated that Karan Johar could be one of them.

Previously, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a case against the filmmaker last week based on the alleged 2019 house party video. The clip saw several Bollywood biggies such as Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, Shakun Batra and others gathered at the party.

According to CNN News 18 report, the NCB took cognisance of Sirsa’s complaint and had even sent the viral video for testing, which the forensics have termed the video ‘authentic’ with no tempering or editing is done. In the further course of action, Karan Johar could be summoned by NCB for questioning. It is also speculated that amongst 7 names that have come under NCB scanner, the filmmaker could be one of them.

Meanwhile, recent reports claim that two employees of Dharma productions are now under the scanner. The NCB has conducted a raid at Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s residence and recovered marijuana among other drugs. Following which NCB has taken him into custody for further questioning. The second employee is Dharma Production’s Assistant Director Anubhav Chopra who is reportedly being grilled by the NCB today.

A few days ago Karan Johar took to Twitter to issue a statement clarifying on the viral party video. A part of the statement includes, “I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance.”

