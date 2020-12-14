The news of ace choreographer Remo D’Souza suffering from a heart-attack shocked everyone from the industry. The year 2020 has already been a cruel one, and his fans started pouring in speedy recovery messages on social media. Dancer Raghav Juyal who has been working with Remo for years now has shared an update about this health.

According to the reports flowing in, Remo had to undergo angioplasty for the same. He is currently recovering well in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

Raghav, while sharing the current update on his Instagram stories, wrote, “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that’s it.”

Remo’s wife, Lizzele reposted the same and stated, “Young boys, party soon.” Not just this, she further updated the choreographer’s fans that he is dancing through his feet. She posted a video and captioned it as: “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER . @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS.”

TV stars like Dharmesh Sir, Salman Yusuf Khan, Aamir Ali, Ahmed Khan and others visited Remo D’Souza in the hospital. Geeta Kapur, Nora Fatehi and others posted on their social media accounts wishing him a speedy recovery. Even Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wished well for Remo’s health.

Last week, D’Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty and is recovering in the hospital.

“On Friday morning, Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend, and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control,” Remo’s friend Mahesh Kukreja had told IANS at that time.

Remo D’Souza rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with ‘F.A.L.T.U’ in 2011. He went on to helm ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’ (2013), ‘ABCD 2’ (2015) and ‘Race 3’ (2018). His last directorial ‘Street Dancer 3D’ starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened earlier this year.

