Remember Bhool Bhulaiyaa? We’ve Got Another ‘Good News’ For Akshay Kumar Fans!

Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa was one move that we can’t overlook when we’re talking about horror comedy-drama because not only it had hilarious sequences that tickled our funny bones but Vidya Balan’s spectacular portrayal of Manjulika also gave us goosebumps! Now after 12 long years, Akki’s all set to be back with another project from the genre and here are all the details you need to know about it.

According to a report in leading daily Mumbai Mirror, the film is being helmed by South Director Raghava Lawrence and will be on the lines of his own successful Tamil franchise, Kanchana. It will showcase Akshay Kumar as a man who’s scared of stepping out of his house after sunset as he’s scared of ghosts but the comedy twists come in as he witnesses a transgender ghost.

“It’s not a straight remake, the basic premise will draw references from two films, Muni and Kanchana, so it’s more like two films clubbed in one to create double the impact. The team has been working on the script for over six months and has added several new dimensions to the original film,” said a source close to the development.

The reports also suggest that the movie is eyeing for a 2020 release and will be shot within 60-70 days between April and July.

Meanwhile, Akshay has a couple of movies from different genres that will surprise us this year. Starting from Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4, to Kesari and another movie that hopefully will hit the theatres is Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi.

