Actress Raveena Tandon on Friday shared a glimpse of how her mornings are like. She described them as “messy”.

Raveena posted a string of pictures on Instagram. She shared a few close-up images flaunting perfect skin, kohled eyes and messy hair.

“Some messy mornings be like #justmessy #nomakeup#messyhair #nofilter,” Raveena Tandon wrote as caption.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with the series “Aranyak”. The series created by Rohan Sippy also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

The crime drama narrates the story of two cops who are on a mission to find a missing tourist and revive the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest.

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photographs showing the actress all set for a virtual appearance.

Actress Raveena is currently on a trip to Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve with her family. In the photographs, she is dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims with her hair left open. The actress is seen clicking selfies in front of a mirror in the photos.

“Checking out the look ! Before a virtual appearance from the midst of the jungle, had to go kilometres out to get good network. It’s such bliss actually to be cut off!” Raveena wrote

Raveena will also be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”, a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1”.

