Raveena Tandon Reacts To ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ Remake In Kartik Aaryan Starrer ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’

Pati Patni Aur Woh‘s trailer released on the digital platform a couple of days back and received a good response from the viewers. This is yet another rom-com from Kartik Aaryan with a twist of a love triangle but the audience seems to be excited about its release.

Also, Pati Patni Aur Woh is yet another film of Kartik in which an old Bollywood song has been re-created. Yes, we are talking about the very famous song “Akhiyo Se Goli Maare” which originally featured Govinda & Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and wrote that she loved her iconic song’s remix in the trailer. “Hahaha ya it’s faaaab!! Looks great @mudassar_as_is @bhumipednekar @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy @AAFilmsIndia @junochopra congratulations! Ps love the remix “

Interestingly Pati Patni Aur Woh is yet another love triangle for Ananya Panday after Student Of The Year 2.

“I think I attract love triangles! Every film is am doing is a love-triangle,” said Ananya, at the trailer launch of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The film directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy by the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta. The story deals with adultery involving a man, his wife, and his young lover.

During the trailer launch of the film, Ananya had said: “I watched the (original) film after signing the film because I like watching Hindi films. I also liked the songs in the film. I think in our film, we are looking more glamorous. Our film is a modern version and that is why the audience will be able to relate to our character much more. But I also liked the original film.”

