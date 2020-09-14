Actress Raveena Tandon has spent over to 29 years in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in Bollywood in the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. This Anant Balani directorial features the actress opposite Salman Khan.

Now, as the Mast Mast girl will soon be completing three decades in the industry, she is all set to feature in Kannada film, K.G.F Chapter 2. This film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag in pivotal roles.

Looking back at her career of 29 years, Raveena Tandon says everyday in her life is a new lesson. She said, “It’s been a long and a great journey, for sure. It has taught me a lot. I remember I was so young when I started. It was not easy but I didn’t quit and always worked hard to make a respectable place for myself. There’s so much I have learned in all these years. Life is the best teacher. Every day comes with a new lesson.”

Speaking about her career, Raveena Tandon also shared that she doesn’t have any regrets in life. She added, “I don’t have any regrets in life. I never regret anything. I might have an incomplete dream but I never regret anything I have done. I believe destiny has a path to follow. I love my life. It could not be better than this. There is nothing that I would like to change about my life. I have made mistakes like other human beings. I have learned from them. So, no regrets. I thank God for giving me whatever I wanted in life.”

Raveena’s upcoming film, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel, and is slated for an October 23 release.

