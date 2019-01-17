Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy Has Truly Reached Every Gali! Here’s The Proof

On the occasion of Pongal, fans in Dharavi are celebrating the festival with huge posters of Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy hanging in and around buildings.

Ever since the announcement of the film, Gully Boy has been creating waves across quarters. Now, with the trailer and first song hitting the internet, Gully Boy has turned into a sensation emerging as one of the most awaited films of the year.

Gully Boy presents the story of underground rappers in Mumbai and is based in the slums of the metropolitan city. The film which focuses on Ranveer Singh’s character who lives in Dharavi is being shot in Dharavi as well.

Celebrating the spirit of underground rappers along with the festival of Pongal, residents of Dharavi have put up huge posters around buildings indicating the tremendous buzz around the film.

Bringing to screen the life of underground artists Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar has been creating an uproar amongst the masses. Earlier the trailer announcement spread like wildfire, including Asli Hip Hop to the nation. Recently, the trailer created a solid impact on not just the audience but also the critics and the film fraternity.

The latest song Apna Time Aayega is turning into an anthem with imprints not just on social media but people everywhere too are seen humming the catchphrase.

The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and is all set to hit the screens on 14th February 2018.

