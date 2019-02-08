Ranveer Singh Wants To Go Ayushmann Khurrana Way; Deets Inside!

The year 2018 was ruled by actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, and not by the superstars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The year proved that the power of script beyond any stardom.

With roles like Khilji in Padmaavat and Bhalerao Sangram in Simmba; Ranveer was all over last year. Apart from his professional things, he made it to the headlines for his wedding with the diva Deepika Padukone. Post his marriage, he is now all set for the release of his next, Gully Boy.

Recently, we met the Lootera actor and asked him if he’s getting flooded with scripts since he is at his all time high in the career, he had a very unusual reply to it. He said, “It’s strange actually. Now, people maybe have this perception that one is inaccessible so it is actually the reverse has happened. But I’d like to print so that some director or fresh talent start approaching me. Like I see Ayushmann Khurrana’s scripts and I’m like, ‘Ye filmein mere pass kyu nahi aati? (Laughs)’ (I see Ayushmann’s scripts and wonder why I don’t get these films).”

He further also cleared that he won’t be seen doing a menacing and dark role like Alauddin Khilji. Ask him if is ready to take up roles anytime soon, he said, “Probably not and not any time soon (Laughs). I can’t go back there. I am very blessed right now. I am going through a very good time. I am very happily married. I am being showered with love and affection from my wife and I am very warm and fuzzy and happy space in life. To be honest with you, when Khilji was offered to me I was happy even then, but I was prepared to go down that rabbit hole, but right now I am not prepared to go down that rabbit hole, because having done it, I know how deep and dark it is. I don’t want to go there. So not any time soon and hopefully never.”

