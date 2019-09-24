Ranveer Singh Turns Paparazzi For Dadddy Jagjit Singh Bhavnani

Celebrities often get clicked by their fans and shutterbugs when they are spotted at public places. But it seems like actor Ranveer Singh has himself turned paparazzi now. And this time it is not his wife Deepika Padukone but his dad who has become his muse.

For Ranveer, his father is definitely no less than a celebrity as the Simmba star quickly got hold of his camera to make a video of his father rolling up behind him in his car.

He recently shared a video on social media in which he can be seen sitting in his car and recording his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani who is behind him in another car. Bhavnani even waved at the camera. “When you are at a traffic light and your pappa rolls up behind you,” Ranveer captioned the video.

Recently, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt, has been announced as India’s official entry to Oscars 2020. His last film before that Simmba was also a massive hit. Ranveer is now prepping for his upcoming projects.

Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 where he will essay the role of Kapil Dev. Tracing the journey of the Indian Cricket Team to the epic win in 1983, the film also stars Deepika Padukone as Ranveer’s wife.

Ranveer will also be a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus – Takht. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

