Housefull 4 Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar Led Fun-Filled Ride To Take You Back To 1419’s Era!

After much anticipation, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 have finally released a teaser today, and the comic caper has way more than expected in the store. On top of it all, the character posters of the movie starring Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh amongst others is dropping tomorrow one by one every hour starting from 11AM! Can we even keep calm any further?

The Housefull 4 teaser which released just minutes ago showcases the official logo of the movie which is in complete gold, animating and teasing fans with a super powerful background score. Furthermore, the twist comes in as the movie will take us way back to the era of 1419 and there’s some connection with the current year, 2019. Let’s see what the makers have planned for us but for now, all we know is that it’s going to be huge!

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter a while back to unveil the teaser as he wrote, “Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow at 11 AM!”

Housefull 4 is being directed by Farhad Samji under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE Movies along with Fox Star Hindi.

In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan had to step down as its director after he was accused of sexual harassment and Farhad took the responsibility on his shoulder.

The fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise, Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

Few days ago, as the final episode of “Game of Thrones” kept diehard fans glued to their screens, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar teased fans with his own iron throne moment from the sets of the upcoming film “Housefull 4”.

Akshay posted a photograph on social media in which he is seen sitting along with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde on a throne made of skulls.

