Ranveer Singh Called Out By An Artist For His Recent Vincent Van Gogh Portrait: "Why Can't A BIG Artist Like Him..."

Recently Ranveer Singh shared a beautiful picture of a portrait of himself inspired by the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. The portrait in no time was loved by all. But now, turns out that the artist who made it, Swapnil Pawar is upset with the actor for not giving him due credits for his creation.

Sharing the photo Ranveer Singh had written, “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed – Vincent Van Gogh.”

However, Aurangabad based artist Swapnil Pawar has now opened up on how upset he is that Ranveer Singh didn’t bother mentioning him in the post. The portrait is from Pawar’s new series where he is infusing actors in the classic paintings. Till now he has painted Madhuri as Mona Lisa, M S Dhoni as The Night King and Vicky Kaushal as Charlie Chaplin.

Now according to a report in Free Press Journal, Swapnil Pawar while reacting to Ranveer Singh’s post said, “I was happy that time. Chalo correct bande tak pohoch gaya. But after I noticed that he didn’t mention my name, and even then I said to myself ‘no issues’. I waited for a while, and rolled out some more artwork as positive campaigning for Ranveer I thought maybe he received a cropped version and didn’t know it was made by me. Many of my followers commented on the picture he shared to give me credit but nothing has changed so far.”









He added, “I just want to say that I gave respect and if I can think highly of him then he should also give me my due credit. Why can’t a big artist like him promote a small artist like me? What’s the big deal? I am completely professional while doing my creative work.”

However, Ranveer Singh has not yet commented on the row. What do you feel about the episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

