Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor on Wednesday informed that he is trying to trace the divorce decree of his late brother Rajiv Kapoor, to produce in court. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had asked Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain to submit the decree in a property-related case.

Speaking to IANS, Randhir said the divorce papers are needed in order to get probate made.

“My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can’t find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don’t know where he has kept it. He is not here,” Randhir Kapoor informed.

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9. A petition was subsequently filed by Randhir Kapoor and Rima to obtain letters of administration to the property and credits. According to the petition, Rajiv married Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 and they got divorced two years later.

We approached advocate Yogesh Adhia, who is handling the case but he refused to comment, saying he had no further information at this point in time.

