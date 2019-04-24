Ranbir Kapoor’s Surprise For His Female Fans Is Aww-dorable!

Ranbir Kapoor isn’t on social media, but the Bollywood star sent the virtual world in meltdown with a ‘groupfie’ with his fans.

It is said that Ranbir, who is reportedly dating actress Alia Bhatt, took out time for his fans before heading for his football practice here on Sunday. When Ranbir saw his fans gathered outside the stadium, he went to the gate and clicked a photograph with them.

In the image, Ranbir is seen holding the phone and capturing the moment with his fans. The “Sanju” star is seen sporting a blue hoodie and a black headband, completing the casual look with a light beard and a big smile. His young fans — mostly female — can be seen beaming with joy in the photograph.

On the film front, he will next be seen in the fantasy adventure trilogy “Brahmastra“, in which he is reportedly essaying the role of a DJ with superpowers. The Fox Star Studios film also stars Alia, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

