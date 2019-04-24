Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This Actress To Replace ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani!

More than its episodes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is grabbing headlines for some off-screen happenings. While the show is still raking immense love from the audiences, the return and the replacement of Disha Vakani still remains the big question amongst the fans. Now, amidst a huge curiosity, an exclusive report is flowing in that the makers have approached a popular face of television to portray Dayaben.

According to an exclusive report in Times Of India, television actress Ami Trivedi has been approached by the makers to play the character of Daya Gada. Ami Trivedi is known for her characters in Papad Pol and Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo.

When asked about the news, Ami denied it by stating, “No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out”, reports TOI.

“It is a huge responsibility and would be difficult for any artist to fill into the big boots of Disha Vakani. I am sure any actor who replaces her would have to face bricks and stones at the beginning because Disha has been associated with Taarak Mehta… for 10 long years and the audience love her. I can’t comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk”, the actress further added about replacing Disha Vakani.

