Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Accuses Alia Bhatt Of Snatching Others’ Work; Labels Karan Johar As Her ‘Papa Jo’

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel seems to be in no mood to let Alia Bhatt go. After Alia said she doesn’t want to comment on Kangana and Rangoli’s allegations on her father Mahesh Bhatt and will maintain silence, the star sister has again spoken up.

Rangoli took to Twitter and slammed Alia Bhatt in a series of tweets. She alleged Alia for snatching others’ work and opportunities every day and asked her to stop her “Main chup rahoongi” sob story. Here’s what she wrote-

I really hope you go quiet darling, you and papa Jo have milked enough backhand PR from this, please take a seat now…. 🙏

People arnt stupid, they see who stands alone and where is gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age ‘ Main chup rahoongi’ sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral everyday… 🤚🏼

Snatching others work and opportunities everyday, begging and pleading makers to cast, playing games and using connections to grab films doing back hand PR and on surface behaving like a sheep , as if people are idiots not to see through this…

While whole world propagating speak up or me too Alia ji is going ‘ main chup rahoongi aur zulm sahoongi 😂 How regressive is that, coming from a British girl sounds strange 😜, if you take a leaf from Papa Jo’s book obviously it will be melodramatic 😂

Earlier reacting to Rangoli’s allegations on Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt had said-

“If I am like this, then my family is ten times more mature and stronger. I don’t want to get into this. I want to be happy, positive, work hard and be a better version of myself every day. I should not pay attention to what people say or don’t say. Everybody has the right to say what they want to. I will be quiet, that’s my stand.”

