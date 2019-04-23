Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors In Bollywood Movies – Check Out The List!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is the longest running and one of the most popular sitcoms of India, ever. Each and every actor associated with the show has become a household name over the years and created a separate fan base for their characters.

Apart from the show, several actors have made their Bollywood appearances, which also includes some big banner projects. While some of them could be still recalled, others just saw blink and miss act coming to their way.

Take a look at the actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who were the part of Bollywood movies:

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi is a renowned television-movie actor and well known for his comic roles in some Bollywood biggies. Known for his character of Jethalal Gada, the actor has appeared in movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!, Humraaz and What’s Your Raashee?

Disha Vakani

Widely popular as Daya Bhabhi and Daya Gada, Disha Vakani has acted in several grand projects like Devdas, Mangal Pandey and Jodhaa Akbar.

Munmun Dutta

Babita Ji is one of the most popular characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, essayed by Munmun Dutta. The actress appeared in Pooja Bhatt’s Holiday (2006), in which she played a character of Shuli.

Kavi Kumar Azad

Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr. Hansraj Hathi (2009-2018), who made us laugh through antics and self trolling, appeared in movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Mela. In Baadshah, Azad played one of Shah Rukh’s friend in his notorious friend circle. Incidentally, Sharad Sankla who essays the character of Abdul in the show, too, was the part of Shah Rukh’s friend circle in Baadshah.

Sharad Sankla

Sharad Sankla aka Abdul is also a known face on the big screen with an appearance in several movies of the 1990s. Apart from Baadshah, he also acted in movies like Ajay Devgn’s Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!