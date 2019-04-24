Box Office Collections: Kalank Stays Low On Tuesday, The Tashkent Files Grows

Box Office Collections: Kalank stayed low on Tuesday as 3.50 crores* came in. Though the film somehow managed to hang on during the weekend, it isn’t really the case during the weekdays as the numbers are lesser than 5 crores each, something that had to be the case of it had to take a shot at the 100 crores lifetime.

Currently the film stands at 73.50 crores* and that’s practically the first week collections since the film had released on Wednesday. With a couple of more days to collect with not much of a competition around, the film should gather 5-6 crores more. Post that it would still get some screens since Avengers: Endgame is arriving at select theatres. Hence, it would be interesting to see how much does it collect in the second week.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The Tashkent Files is growing further at the Box Office with every passing day. The film is now clearly a theatrical success too as second Tuesday (0.58 crores) has turned out to be bigger than the second Monday (0.46 crores). In fact these are the highest collections for the film on the weekdays and that too when it is running at a very low count of screens.

For director Vivek Agnihotri and Zee, there is a lot to rejoice since the film has now accumulated 6.84 crores already. The ensemble affair could well come very close to the 8 crores mark before the week is through and then should hit a lifetime of 10 crores or more in the final run.

A good surprise success.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!