Thalapathy 63 Climax REVEALED: It’s A Shah Rukh Khan VS Vijay Face-Off!

After the debacle of Zero, all the fans of Shah Rukh Khan are waiting crazily to see their star on the big screen soon. But as of now, there is no Bollywood film that SRK has signed. Recently, the news came in that he is going to make his south debut with Atlee Kumar’s Thalapathy 63, which stars superstar Vijay.

We recently saw SRK and Atlee Kumar chilling together during an IPL match in Chennai, which sort of invited a lot of speculations.

Now according to Pinkvilla, King Khan will be seen in a cameo role in the film. It is being said that Khan will play an important role and his character will be seen in the climax. A source close to the project revealed, “SRK has a prominent character that he’s playing in Thalapathy 63. It’s not like his other cameos. In fact, he is the main villain who comes in the picture only towards the climax. He has a good 15 minutes odd role, fighting Vijay. The makers wanted a leading face from the Hindi film industry to shoot for the role and when Atlee approached Shah Rukh for it, he agreed on principle to do it.”

The source further revealed, “It’s a four-five day shoot and the team is figuring whether to film the scenes in Chennai or in Mumbai itself.”

Well, now that’s great news for all the SRK and Vijay fans!

It was also being speculated that Khan will collaborate with Atlee for the Hindi remake of Mersal which was directed by him only.

