Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions, From Immense Love To Shame – Read On
With just a month until its release, the makers of Shamshera have unveiled the teaser of the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer. While there are still a couple of days left until the trailer of the period action is released, netizens have reviewed the 1-minute 21 seconds video and they have mixed responses to it.

While certain sections are impressed by the Shamshera teaser and even called it better than Brahmastra others slammed it for being ‘anti-Brahmin’ and even copy still from Hollywood’s Mad Max. Read on to know all they had to say.

Reviewing the teaser of Shamshera, one fan wrote, “#Shamshera is going to be a full on mass action movie 💥💥 with amazing performance from #RanbirKapoor and #SanjayDutt sir. This film is going to be a lifetime experience 🙌🏻 and RK is in a never before avatar ✨👏🏻 ((: This is why #Yrf is the best 💯⚡.” Another wrote, “Jaw dropping teaser !!! #RanbirKapoor is lethal, in and As #Shamshera To be honest ye dekhne k bad me Brahmstra k liye bilkul excited nahi hu! Bring it on Asap”

Heaping praises for the Shamshera teaser, one user wrote, “People who say Ranbir’s not versatile can just shut up now” Another added, “#ShamsheraTeaser is 10x far better than #BhramastraTrailer ! Thats it! 🔥🔥🔥” A third noted, “After waching #ShamsheraTeaser , feeling like BOLLYWOOD is BACK !!” A fourth noted, “#ShamsheraTeaser giving feroz khan’s dharmatma vibes..can’t wait..🥰” Another added, “Shamshera teaser is giving KGF kinda vibes…”

While several praised the teaser, they were also those who weren’t happy with it. Slamming the Shamshera teaser, one user wrote, “Okk , So one more #antibrahmin movie is about to come that is #Shamshera, #Bollywood is always ahead with its propoganda.” Another noted, “#Shamshera mad max fury kyu lag raha he muje kisi or ko ye seen yaad aaya.” Another wrote, “Bollywood: Copying scenes from Hollywood & South Cinema Internet: I am gonna destroy his whole career. 🥴🥴 #Shamshera copied scene from #MadMaxFuryRoad” Another noted, “A brand new villain by Bollywood, why everytime they do this someone please explain?🙏 Tilak, sikhha, bhabhuti,”

In case you haven’t checked out the teaser of Shamshera yet, watch it here:

What are your thoughts about the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer? Let us know in the comments below.

