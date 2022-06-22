With just a month until its release, the makers of Shamshera have unveiled the teaser of the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer. While there are still a couple of days left until the trailer of the period action is released, netizens have reviewed the 1-minute 21 seconds video and they have mixed responses to it.

While certain sections are impressed by the Shamshera teaser and even called it better than Brahmastra others slammed it for being ‘anti-Brahmin’ and even copy still from Hollywood’s Mad Max. Read on to know all they had to say.

Reviewing the teaser of Shamshera, one fan wrote, “#Shamshera is going to be a full on mass action movie 💥💥 with amazing performance from #RanbirKapoor and #SanjayDutt sir. This film is going to be a lifetime experience 🙌🏻 and RK is in a never before avatar ✨👏🏻 ((: This is why #Yrf is the best 💯⚡.” Another wrote, “Jaw dropping teaser !!! #RanbirKapoor is lethal, in and As #Shamshera To be honest ye dekhne k bad me Brahmstra k liye bilkul excited nahi hu! Bring it on Asap”

#Shamshera is going to be a full on mass action movie 💥💥 with amazing performance from #RanbirKapoor and #SanjayDutt sir.

This film is going to be a lifetime experience 🙌🏻 and RK is in a never before avatar ✨👏🏻 ((:

This is why #Yrf is the best 💯⚡.#ShamsheraTeaser @yrf — Bunny (@Bunny08953507) June 22, 2022

Jaw dropping teaser !!!#RanbirKapoor is lethal, in and As #Shamshera

To be honest ye dekhne k bad me Brahmstra k liye bilkul excited nahi hu!

Bring it on Asap#ShamsheraTeaser 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/dmRJZlsm23 — ADF BAT (@AdiansNepal) June 22, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll here. 1st Shamshera, then Brahmastra & after that the untitled 1 with Shraddha Kapoor next year. Just like SRK, RK also has had no releases since 2018. What a wonderful lineup both of them are having rn. All the best to both these 💎s. #ShamsheraTeaser pic.twitter.com/jUNUu5RCZa — Sagar (@SRKsArmour) June 22, 2022

Seriously I don't understand how can somebody compare #RanbirKapoor with his contemporaries I mean rk ki acting , craze , Audience pull sb inchindi ranveer , varun , Ayushman inlog se kitna jyada h #ShamsheraTeaser #Shamshera彡 #ShamsheraTrailer — Gourav彡 (@Gourav92430817) June 22, 2022

Heaping praises for the Shamshera teaser, one user wrote, “People who say Ranbir’s not versatile can just shut up now” Another added, “#ShamsheraTeaser is 10x far better than #BhramastraTrailer ! Thats it! 🔥🔥🔥” A third noted, “After waching #ShamsheraTeaser , feeling like BOLLYWOOD is BACK !!” A fourth noted, “#ShamsheraTeaser giving feroz khan’s dharmatma vibes..can’t wait..🥰” Another added, “Shamshera teaser is giving KGF kinda vibes…”

https://twitter.com/_imeku/status/1539516651091156992

While several praised the teaser, they were also those who weren’t happy with it. Slamming the Shamshera teaser, one user wrote, “Okk , So one more #antibrahmin movie is about to come that is #Shamshera, #Bollywood is always ahead with its propoganda.” Another noted, “#Shamshera mad max fury kyu lag raha he muje kisi or ko ye seen yaad aaya.” Another wrote, “Bollywood: Copying scenes from Hollywood & South Cinema Internet: I am gonna destroy his whole career. 🥴🥴 #Shamshera copied scene from #MadMaxFuryRoad” Another noted, “A brand new villain by Bollywood, why everytime they do this someone please explain?🙏 Tilak, sikhha, bhabhuti,”

#ShamsheraTeaser Bollywood: Copying scenes from Hollywood & South Cinema Internet: I am gonna destroy his whole career. 🥴🥴#Shamshera copied scene from #MadMaxFuryRoad pic.twitter.com/YBIOnV7TaB — Ankur Sharma (@AnkurShharma) June 22, 2022

Ye kuch scene kafi similar lg rhe mad max se ??#ShamsheraTeaser pic.twitter.com/3i70as2YtQ — movie theory (@SouravPriyam) June 22, 2022

In case you haven’t checked out the teaser of Shamshera yet, watch it here:

What are your thoughts about the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer? Let us know in the comments below.

