Well, the fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in a happy relationship is no secret! And more so that fact that the Kapoor family adores Alia is pretty evident from the amount of time that Alia spends with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. However, something that happened recently struck us rather odd!

While folks from B-town recently attended a house party at actress Rani Mukerji’s house party, Ranbir and Alia too were spotted headed towards the Mardaani actresses residence. However, what stuck us unusual was the fact that though Alia was all smiles for the paparazzi in the picture, Ranbir Kapoor tried to hide his face with his hands.

In a series of photos that have gone viral, Alia Bhatt who is seen in a beautiful yellow sundress was all smiles for the camera, Ranbir seemed in no mood to get clicked and was seen covering his face all the time with his hand.

Check out the couple’s pictures below:

Well, we wonder what’s gone wrong. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor severely injured his lip yesterday during a session of football. However, the actor did not disappoint fans and clicked selfies with all of them.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. While Ranbir has Shamshera in the making too, Alia has a rather long list of films in her kitty.

The petite actress has RRR, Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, Sadak 2 in the making.

