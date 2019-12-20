Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Delayed AGAIN? Said To Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj & Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad

Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna is one of the most anticipated films currently. The Ayan Mukerji film has been in the news for quite some time now and it looks like the film will take even longer to see the light of the day. The film is even rumoured to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj & Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

Brahmastra was initially announced to release on Christmas 2019 and was then delayed for an early summer 2020 release. It was said that the film needed some patchwork and director Ayan did not want to compromise on the story of the film. The team has been shooting in Manali as well and are not coming on the big screen anytime soon.

The new release date for the film is said to be Diwali 2020. Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, it is said that Karan Johar is planning to push back the release of the Ayan Mukerji directorial to the Diwali festival. Rumours have it that the making of the film isn’t fully complete and a lot of patchwork and VFX work is still to be done.

While the makers are yet to affirm the change in release date, Brahmastra will have a significant competition if it does decide to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali. The Diwali 2020 weekend is already booked by Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut for their respective films Prithviraj and Dhaakad.

Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and features Manushi Chhillar in the role of Prithviraj’s love interest Samyukta. The biopic is based on Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan.

As for Dhaakad, the project is helmed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

