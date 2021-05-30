Ramdev Baba is grabbing all the limelight these days for not-so-good reasons. The Indian Yogi and businessman received a share of criticism for insulting allopathic medicines and allopathy. He put forth that Ayurveda is the solution for every disease and allopathy doctors are just there for the sake of business. Now, the war goes one step ahead as he has dragged Aamir Khan over one of his episodes from Satyameva Jayate.

Ramdev’s comments on allopathy are facing flak from IMA (Indian Medical Association). There’s a lot of stuff that has been going on between him and IMA. Amidst that, the Yogi has now shared a video from a talk show, Satyameva Jayate. It features the discussion on the branding of allopathic medicines.

As per the video shared by Ramdev Baba, Dr Samit Sharma is seen sharing how allopathy has become expensive for a common man. Sharma says, “The actual price of medicines is very low. When we buy medicines from the market, they bring us 5 times, 10 times, 20 times, sometimes at more than 50 times the price. More than 400 million people in India are unable to afford bread for two times. Can I buy that medicine?”

“The WHO says that even after 65 years of independence, even today, 65 per cent of India’s population does not reach mainstream medicines. Only because of their cost,” Dr Sharma adds further. Replying to the same Aamir Khan says, “A lot of people are unable to get medicine for this reason.”

Dr Sharma further explains to Aamir Khan that a common man can get access to medicines if their generic forms are made available. He says that generic medicines are much cheaper compared to branded drugs.

See the video shared by Ramdev Baba:

For those, who were criticizing him (medical mafia in his words) for speaking against the allopathic industry, Ramdev Baba has put forth a dare to protest against Aamir Khan for exposing the industry.

