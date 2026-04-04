Ranbir Kapoor & Yash starrer Ramayana sets the stage with a massive nationwide reaction. The hype around Namit Malhotra’s epic drama just got real. What started as Rama’s glimpse launch turned into a full-blown celebration nationwide, with fans reacting in a way few films manage to achieve.

The highly anticipated first look of Rama was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2, 2026. This instantly sparked a worldwide conversation, creating a moment.

‘Rama’ Echoes Across 14 Cities

From Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Meerut, Mumbai, Pune, Sitamarhi, Kadapa, Hyderabad, Panipat, Gwalior, and Bathinda, the glimpse reached audiences far and wide.

Across 14 cities and 5 temples, devotion stood strong. As the teaser of Rama’s first look played on screen, crowds chanted Rama, turning it into something much bigger than a regular film promotion.

Producer Namit Malhotra took to his social media handle to share audience reactions from across the country. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “14 cities. 5 temples. A billion hearts. One emotion echoed everywhere. RAMA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

A Power-Packed Cast & Two-Part Release Plan

Ramayana brings together a powerful ensemble with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Backed by a grand vision, the film blends epic scale with timeless storytelling, reimagining tradition through cutting-edge visuals to create a truly immersive and unprecedented cinematic experience for global audiences.

Planned as a two-part epic, Ramayana will be released in IMAX globally—Part 1 arriving on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027. With such a grand rollout and early buzz, the journey has clearly begun on a massive note.

A Global Vision Backed By Big Names

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being hailed as one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, along with VFX handled by 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film film aims to deliver a global spectacle.

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