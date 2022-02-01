Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ and shared a glimpse of those who helped in making the movie on social media.

Akshay posted a video on Instagram where he was heard saying in Hindi: “Aaj meri film ‘Ram Setu’ ka akhri din hai (today is the last day of my film ‘Ram Setu’).”

He then shared that a “vanar sena” was needed in making ‘Ram Setu’ and then gave a glimpse of the cast and crew of the upcoming movie, whom Akshay Kumar called his ‘army’.

Akshay Kumar captioned the clip: “Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. Badi mehnat ki hai hum sabne. Ab bas aapka pyar chahiye.”

In addition to Akshay, ‘Ram Setu’ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

‘Ram Setu’ is an action-adventure drama that tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Meanwhile, previously Akshay Kumar took a family trip to Rajasthan. Kumar himself revealed this on his Instagram post and shared a video where his daughter is seen feeding cow and later hugging her father getting a little scared.

