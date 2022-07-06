Ram Gopal Varma is a popular director who has worked on a variety of hit movies back in the days. He has often been at the epitome of drama and controversy as he does not shy away from calling a spade a spade and that is one of the reasons why he enjoys a high fan following on social media as well. In a recent conversation with the media, the filmmaker revealed that he had to sell his office in Mumbai during the pandemic and also shed some light on why he believes his recent ventures failed to bring in the numbers.

Advertisement

For the unversed, RGV has lately been promoting his upcoming movie Ladki, which is all set to hit the theatres on July 15th this year. The movie stars Pooja Bhalekar in the lead role and narrates the story of a young lady who is heavily inspired by Bruce Lee. The trailer of the film has already been launched and it has been receiving mixed reviews so far.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Ram Gopal Varma was asked about his recent projects, most of which have failed to leave a positive impact on the audience. He believes that the choice of the audience has a lot to do with how well the movie works. “It depends on the audience, what they want to see or not”, he said.

Speaking about how he was away from filmmaking for a while, Ram Gopal Varma said, “I make films both in Telugu and Hindi. I was making this martial arts film for a while, I also made two Telugu films. I am not only a Hindi film director. During this time, a lot of films by a lot of people have not done well. It is not just about my films, but no one targets others. My job is to make films to the best of my ability. Whether the film does well or not is not in my hands. What will work is what will interest the people.”

Ram Gopal Varma further elaborated on how he sold his office in Mumbai and said, “I had to sell the office because of the pandemic. I am basically from Hyderabad and my family lives there. So when there were lockdowns, I shifted to Goa and that’s where my office is.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: When Angry Sanjay Dutt Ran Behind Shah Rukh Khan To Grab Him By His Collar For Ignoring Amjad Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram